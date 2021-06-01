Thai court grants bail to 2 pro-democracy activists

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has agreed to release on bail two key leaders of the anti-government protest movement on condition that they refrain from activities deemed to defame the monarchy. Arnon Nampha and Panupong Jadnok must also wear electronic tracking tags and are banned from leaving the country. They have been held in pre-trial detention under the country’s tough lese majeste law which protects the monarchy from criticism but has been increasingly used to target government opponents. Arnon and Panupong are prominent figures in a pro-democracy movement that began last year. As well as challenging the government, the rallies they led demanded reform of the monarchy to make it more transparent and accountable.