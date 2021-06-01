US envoy heads to Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S ambassador to the United Nations is heading to Turkey seeking to ensure that humanitarian aid can be delivered to Syria across borders, Russia has severely limited cross-border deliveries while insisting the Syrian government should control all assistance to millions in need. Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s visit comes ahead of the July 10 expiration of the U.N. Security Council mandate for humanitarian aid deliveries, now reduced from four initial international crossing points to a single border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest. It also comes ahead of the first meeting of the U.S. and Turkish presidents.