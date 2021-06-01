US lawmakers want Ma’Khia Bryant foster care journey probed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Three Democratic members of Congress are asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate the foster care experience that preceded the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Ohio. U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty and Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, along with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, penned a letter Tuesday on behalf of Bryant’s parents. Bryant was shot four times in April by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon as she swung a knife at a young woman just seconds after pushing another woman to the ground.