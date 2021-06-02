3 ethnic Poles from Belarus freed from prison, now in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Three members of the ethnic Polish minority in Belarus who had been imprisoned by the country’s authoritarian regime are now free and in Poland. The three women arrived in Poland on May 25 but details of them being freed and brought out of neighboring Belarus were only made public Wednesday. They told reporters that there were details about their liberation that they were not allowed to discuss, expressed their thanks to Poland and described conditions in Belarus prisons as harsh. One of the women said she was beaten, subjected to psychological torture and denied medical treatment for a spine injury and a broken wrist during the two months of her detention.