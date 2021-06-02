Skip to Content

Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive to persuade Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19. President Joe Biden announced a “month of action” on Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday. That could lead, he said, to “a summer of freedom, a summer of joy … an All-American summer.” Biden updated the nation on his plans to get 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by Independence Day. The latest vaccine sweetener, provided by Anheuser-Busch, builds on other incentives like cash giveaways, sports tickets and paid leave, to keep up the pace of Americans getting shots.

