Berne Wood-Fired Pizza opens for 10th summer

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) — Berne Wood-Fired Pizza Wednesday nights are back. People can enjoy live music and pizza. Pizza proceeds go to Zwingli United Church of Christ in the unincorporated community of Berne.

Organizers say bring lawn chairs. Lines do get long, so you can reserve a spot online. Also, drinks are available for purchase, but you can bring your own.

Pizzas cost anywhere from $18 to $23.

Berne Wood-Fired Pizza is every Wednesday until August 25.

Find much more information at Berne Wood-Fired Pizza’s website and Facebook page.