1st Black woman set to serve as next Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A deputy Detroit police chief was named to be the next Columbus police chief. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther named Elaine Bryant as the new chief of the Columbus Division of Police, following months of turmoil in the force amid a series of high profile fatal police shootings of Black men and children. Bryant has been with the Detroit police department since 2000 and has held several positions in the agency, including commander over the agency’s major crimes unit. Bryant will be the city’s first Black female police chief. The selection had come down to Bryant and finalists Avery Moore, an assistant Dallas police chief, and Ivonne Roman, the former chief of the Newark, New Jersey, police department.