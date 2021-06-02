Europe sees progress in latest rounds of Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA (AP) — European diplomats say the latest round of talks over Iran’s nuclear program has made progress, expressing hope that agreement can be reached next week. Delegations from Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain, Iran and the United States have been holding talks in Vienna aimed at making Tehran comply with a 2015 deal curbing its atomic ambitions and also bringing the United States back into the accord. Enrique Mora, the European Union official who chaired the talks, said Wednesday that delegations plan to hold a sixth round of meetings next week