FAA safety official retires; was criticized over Boeing jet

A federal official who was criticized for the government’s approval of the Boeing 737 Max is retiring. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that Ali Bahrami, the head of FAA’s aviation safety office, will step down at the end of June. Bahrami was among FAA officials who were criticized by lawmakers and relatives of passengers on Boeing Max jets that crashed. Family members demanded a month ago that Bahrami and three other top FAA officials be removed. Bahrami, who previously worked at a trade group for Boeing and other aircraft makers, had led the FAA’s aviation safety office since 2017.