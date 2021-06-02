Gov. Walz extended his emergency powers last month: What does this mean as the pandemic winds down?

(KTTC) -- Most of the executive orders in Minnesota, due to the pandemic, have now ended and people are starting to go back to normal life, but the governor's emergency powers remain in place.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, emergency powers allowed Gov. Tim Walz to call in the national guard as well as receive relief from the federal government.

The section of state law that applies here is designed for natural disasters, including public health emergencies, and allows the governor to act quickly without gathering a legislative session.

Normally, emergencies anticipated for this law last 30 days. However, it has been around 500 days since Walz first enacted his emergency powers.

"I have to keep vaccinating people. If the emergency powers end the vaccinations end. If the emergency power ends, 45 governors have it, that's what triggers FEMA's ability to be here. It's what triggers the federal response," stated Walz.

Every 30 days, the legislature must come into session for these powers to be extended.

In order to end the emergency powers, the legislature would have to have a super majority vote to end them, something the senate has voted for many times, but never passed in the DFL majority house.

“We do need a vehicle, which is the governor’s office, to dispense federal money and to act on certain federal issues because we are not in session. So, there is that reason for the governor to have that certain contained amount of emergency power," said Rep. Gene Pelowski, (DFL) Winona.

The state's eviction moratorium remains in place and Walz has asked for the continued ability to both procure and distribute vaccines and testing supplies until the pandemic is completely over.

“We need to move forward with that trust and partnership. Having this separation with the emergency powers is not helping the budget negotiations,” said Sen. Bard Haley, (R) Red Wing.

The next special session is June 14, and members of the house and the senate are hopeful for a compromise regarding ending the governor's emergency powers. They will also be outlining new guidelines for how those powers would be used in the future.