Lebanese leaders exchange barbs as country sinks into crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president and prime minister-designate have traded barbs, accusing one another of obstruction, negligence and insolence. Their rhetoric escalates a war or words that has for months obstructed the formation of a new government in a country hit by a devastating economic and financial crisis. The power struggle has worsened despite warnings from world leaders and economic experts of the dire economic conditions the small country is facing. The World Bank says Lebanon’s crisis is one of the worst the world has seen in the past 150 years. The Lebanese president on Wednesday slammed the premier-designate, saying he is attempting to usurp presidential powers.