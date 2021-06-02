Matthew Hurt: Coach K is the “Best Coach of All-Time In Any Sport”

(KTTC) - Duke University announced head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire after the upcoming season.

Coach K is the winningest coach in Division I men's basketball history -- winning 1,170 games so far. He'll turn 75 next February.

Coach K coached five national championship winning teams -- second only to John Wooden in NCAA history. He also led USA Basketball to three gold medals.

He left an imprint on the game that will never be replicated. Former Duke Blue Devil, Matthew Hurt, says Coach K is a once-in-a-lifetime figure.

"I think he's the best coach of all-time in any sport. I know it's hard, but especially in basketball. With what he's done, his track record is unbelievable," Hurt said. "I think everyone should appreciate his greatness and what he did for the game, what he did for his players, what he did for the community, what he did for Duke. He means everything to the game. Whether it's college, whether it's the NBA. He's coached a lot of NBA guys for Team USA, so overall he means the world to the game of basketball, and I think everyone should appreciate his greatness."

Hurt played under Coach K for two seasons at Duke. This past season, Hurt blossomed under Coach K's tutelage.

The former John Marshall Rocket averaged 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while shooting better than 44% from beyond the arc. He was named the ACC's most improved player, as well as a first team All-Conference selection.

When Hurt committed to Duke, he knew he might be one of the last players to be coached by the all-time great -- and he's thankful he got to learn from one of the greatest coaches who has ever lived.

"I don't take that for granted. I knew coming in that he had three or four years left, and I had two years under him. It was a blessing," said Hurt. "I think just being able to learn from him really helped me, my game, and overall as a person. One thing I take away from him is just how he attacks every single day and how hard he coaches and how hard he works."

Krzyzewski's successor will be Jon Scheyer. Scheyer played for Krzyzewski from 2006-10. He is the team's current associate head coach.