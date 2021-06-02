Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack

DETROIT (AP) — The world’s largest meat processing company has resumed most production after a weekend cyberattack, but experts say the vulnerabilities exposed by this attack and others are far from resolved.

The FBI attributed the attack to the Russian-speaking ransomware gang REvil.

Ransomware expert Allan Liska says the attack on JBS was the largest yet on a food manufacturer by a ransomware syndicate.

But he said they have targeted at least 40 food companies over the last year, including brewer Molson Coors and E & J Gallo Winery.