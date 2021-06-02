New Rochester police officers sworn in

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) --The Rochester Police Department (RPD) has new officers out patrolling the streets.

On Wednesday, six new recruits were sworn in.

The new officers

April Barfoot

Ryan McSweeney

Colton Herman

Jesse Ackerson

Garrison Lenz

Michael Bottcher

The ceremony was the first of the year and the first public celebration where family and friends could join, since the pandemic.

"I'm not a super emotional guy but I almost got into tears there. It's an amazing feeling," Lenz said.

Jesse Ackerson getting his badge pinned by his mother

"I feel great. I was a prior law enforcement officer and I am ready to do it again. I love law enforcement," Barfoot said.

The new officers went through an extensive eight-week training program.

"It's been a challenging year with law enforcement. We are seeing the recruit numbers and the number of people applying for police officer jobs significantly down. The numbers are down," said RPD Chief Jim Franklin, "However what I would say is the ones that are applying, are applying with passion, with energy with determination. And a heart with service, public service."

The pandemic along with scrutiny about some police policies and tactics contributed to that shortage of law enforcement officers nationwide.

However, RPD is striving to ensure trust within the community.

"We have a very hard road ahead of us. A lot of issues have been swept under the rug for years and years. And now, thankfully, they are starting to be addressed. It's a long road but I am excited to be on the ground floor of that really because we just starting to see good police reforms coming through. Rochester police department is amazing and progressive with how they've been working with it so I am really excited to be a part of this team," Lenz said.

RPD is working on recruiting another class of officers for October.

