Nicaragua police detain government opponent

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan police have raided the home of Cristiana Chamorro, a potential presidential candidate and daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro. A court granted a request from prosecutors to bar Chamorro from running in the Nov. 7 elections, the latest in a series of moves against potential rivals to President Daniel Ortega. Wednesday’s raid came one day after the government filed money laundering charges against Chamorro, a 67-year-old journalist. Her brother Carlos Fernando Chamorro is director of the independent news outlet Confidencial and confirmed the raid via Twitter, and said his sister had been placed under house arrest.