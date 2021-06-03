1 hospitalized after house fire in NW Rochester

Skip to Content

Courtesy: Rochester Fire Department.
Courtesy: Rochester Fire Department.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a home in Rochester.

According to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department, it happened in the 5300 Block of Belmoral Lane NW just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters found heavy smoke on both levels of the house when they arrived at the scene.

When they went inside, they found the fire in a utility room in the basement and put it out.

It left an estimated $25,000 in damage, according to RFD.

The person inside and three dogs made it out of the house, although the resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Stevan Stojanovic

