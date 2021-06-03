1 hospitalized after house fire in NW Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a home in Rochester.

According to a news release from the Rochester Fire Department, it happened in the 5300 Block of Belmoral Lane NW just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters found heavy smoke on both levels of the house when they arrived at the scene.

When they went inside, they found the fire in a utility room in the basement and put it out.

It left an estimated $25,000 in damage, according to RFD.

The person inside and three dogs made it out of the house, although the resident was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.