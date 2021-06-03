Biden administration to increase pay for airport screeners

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it is moving to increase the pay and union rights for security screeners at the nation’s airports. The Department of Homeland Security directed the acting head of the Transportation Security Administration to come up with a plan within 90 days to raise the pay of the screeners and expand their rights to collective bargaining. The change reflects the more labor-friendly approach of President Joe Biden, granting a long-standing goal of workers at an agency created to improve airport security after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.