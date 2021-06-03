Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks

President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for infrastructure. He’s proposing a 15% minimum tax on corporations and the possibility of revenues from increased IRS enforcement of unpaid taxes. A person familiar with the talks says Biden made the offer to Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia on Wednesday as part of an effort to reach a bipartisan compromise. Biden has proposed increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% to help fund his plans for roads, bridges, electric vehicles and broadband. But the rate hike is a non-starter with Republicans.