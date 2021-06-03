Bomb rips through minivan in Afghan capital, at least 4 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Police say a bomb has ripped through a minivan in the western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul, killing at least four people. No one has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack. The neighborhood where it happened is largely populated by the minority Hazara ethnic group who are mostly Shiite Muslims. The Islamic State group has carried out similar bombings in the area, including an attack on two minivans on Tuesday that killed at least 10 people. Shiites are a minority in mostly Sunni Afghanistan, and the local Islamic State affiliate has declared war against them.