Cannes lineup features Wes Anderson, Sean Penn, Leox Carax

The Cannes Film Festival on Thursday unveiled a lineup of films from big-name auteurs — including Wes Anderson, Asghar Farhadi, Mia Hansen-Løve and Sean Penn — for its 74th edition in July. The in-person, summertime Cannes aims to make a stirring return after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. Among the films that will be competing for Cannes’ Palme d’Or are Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” a film originally set to premiere in Cannes last year; Leox Carax’s “Annette,” with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard; and “Red Rocket,” Sean Baker’s follow-up to his acclaimed “The Florida Project.” The lineup was announced in a live-streamed event in Paris that was part press conference and part pep rally.