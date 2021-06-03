Crews remove barriers, memorials at George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crews have removed concrete barriers, artwork, flowers and other items from a Minneapolis intersection that has been a sprawling memorial to George Floyd since his death last year. The clearing work took less than four hours to complete Thursday morning at the the intersection that is informally known as George Floyd Square. The intersection has been closed to traffic since the 46-year-old Black man was killed there at the hands of police. The city says a community group coordinated the effort to clear the site and that a fist sculpture will remain. Protesters gathered again at the intersection after the barriers were removed, chanting “no justice, no peace.”