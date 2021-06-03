In Syria camp, forgotten children are molded by IS ideology

AL-HOL, Syria (AP) — It has been more than two years that some 27,000 children have been left to languish at al-Hol camp in northeast Syria, housing families of Islamic State militants. There are no schools and the children are left with the only institution left to mold them: remnants of IS. Aid groups and the Kurdish-led administration running the camp are pleading with home countries to take the children back. They say the kids shouldn’t pay the price for their parents’ actions and that a new generation of militants could emerge from the camp. During a recent visit by the AP, children shouted IS slogans and made threats waving mock swords.