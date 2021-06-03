Iowa woman convicted of killing husband sentenced to life

MANCHESTER, Iowa (AP) — A northeastern Iowa woman convicted of killing her husband a decade ago has been sentenced to life in prison. The Telegraph Herald reports that 52-year-old Revette Sauser, of Ryan, was sentenced this week in Delaware County District Court after a Clayton County jury found her guilty last month of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of 59-year-old Terry Sauser in their home. In 2012, Revette Sauser pleaded guilty to reduced charges of kidnapping, voluntary manslaughter and going armed with intent in a deal with prosecutors, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison. She had served nine of those years when the Iowa Supreme Court sided with her on appeal and ordered a new trial.