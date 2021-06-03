Man held on preliminary murder charges in 4 Indiana killings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man suspected in the slayings of three children and a woman in northeastern Indiana faces preliminary murder charges following his arrest more than 100 miles from the scene of the Fort Wayne killings. Twenty-one-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron was arrested Wednesday evening at a Lafayette apartment complex in the killings after the victims’ bodies were found Wednesday morning inside a Fort Wayne home. He was moved late Wednesday to the Allen County Jail. Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb says Hancz-Barron was being held without bond on four preliminary murder counts, pending a formal charging decision by the Allen County Prosecutor’s office.