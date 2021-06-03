Mayo Clinic Health System announces new mobile clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic Health System has a new way of getting healthcare to rural areas in need.

Thursday, the health system announced it has a newly renovated recreational vehicle (RV) to do just that.

The mobile clinic has two patient rooms, a mobile lab, pharmacy services, blood-drawing ability and much more.

It will serve both southeast and southwest Minnesota with wellness checks and other preventative appointments by an appointment-only basis starting out. The mobile clinic will also feature telehealth appointments.

"We're just really excited to transform healthcare in this way and to look forward boldly about how we can deliver care; in particular to rural or remote sites in a different way than we ever have before," said Clinical Practice Chair for SE Minnesota Dr. Jennifer Horn.

The mobile clinic will launch this summer and be run by three cross-trained professionals.

Mayo Clinic Health System hopes to have starting dates announced soon as it works on a schedule for community visits.