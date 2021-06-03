New Zealand’s top court allows pathway for China extradition

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s top court has left open the possibility that a man could be extradited to China to face murder charges in a landmark case that has big diplomatic implications. It remains uncertain whether the extradition of Kyung Yup Kim will proceed in a case that has already dragged on for more than a decade. The dispute hinges on whether New Zealand can be assured that Kim will get a fair trial if he’s sent to China and won’t be tortured. New Zealand doesn’t have an extradition treaty with China. New Zealand’s Supreme Court on Friday didn’t make a final ruling on the case but asked for more information from Justice Minister Kris Faafoi and others to be submitted by the end of July.