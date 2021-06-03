Oil refinery fire near Iran’s capital burns into second day

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A massive fire at an oil refinery near Iran’s capital is burning into its second day as firefighters struggle to extinguish the flames. The fire began at the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran on Wednesday night, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the sky over the capital. The Oil Ministry’s SHANA news agency said Thursday that the fire broke out over a leak in two waste tanks at the facility. Authorities initially suggested the flames affected a liquified petroleum gas pipeline at the refinery. Officials continue to investigate the blaze.