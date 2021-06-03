Reviving downtown Rochester after COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Life is returning to downtown Rochester.

"I feel this positive energy and return to hope to downtown," Rochester Downtown Alliance Director Holly Masek said. "Downtown is really starting to pick up."

Picking up maybe, but some things aren't exactly "back to normal."

"Most important thing for business success and business prosperity is customers," Destination Medical Center Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. "People being in the downtown."

In the midst of the pandemic, some businesses downtown also had to endure a lengthy construction project.

"It was hard to figure out what was causing what," Tangerine owner Joan Bleakley-McCoy said. "When we reopened, it was slow. And it has been slow. We're not seeing the people that we used to see."

So slow, that sales numbers at Tangerine are at about the same deficit as they were this time last year; running about less than half of what it did pre pandemic times. Bleakley-McCoy says they've gone from five employees, to two.

The double whammy of a pandemic and construction wasn't planned. But, amping up construction during a slower time to finish the projects faster, was. Seeb says it's been a strategic process.

"It's really trying to time pieces of the construction to be least impactful. There were a couple of businesses, one temporarily closed and another not sure if they will be return," he said. "But the one that's temporarily closed, we are working on construction in front of their place so they are ready to open this year when its completed."

Seeb says Destination Medical Center (DMC) has communicated with businesses directly and tried to help in any way they could; like placing a temporary sidewalk in front of Victoria's and Ye Olde Brick House to help with business.

Bleakley-McCoy says she's glad DMC turned the two year project, into a year and a half one, but the situation overall, is still tough.

"Out front [construction] is almost complete," Bleakley-McCoy said. "But, we still have the Peace Plaza torn up until August. We're really hoping that that will happen, and we will have a good August."

Rochester Downtown Alliance is working to bring people back downtown through a campaign called "together downtown." Its putting on different events and activities, some new, like Fresh Fitness, an outdoor fitness class and some familiar, like Movies in the Park, to bring people in throughout the summer.

Masek says downtown is part of the city that's expanded its purpose.

"People have started to think of downtown as a playground. Downtown is where you go for pleasure," she said. "We have great restaurants. We can park and go to all of these other things. If you are working from you, why don't you go to one of our coffee shops and then go get happy hour after and see your friends. I really think people are going to start using downtown differently and think of downtown differently."

Maybe not a "return to normal," but a shift in downtown's fabric.

"Downtown is fun, it's for you," Masek said. "In order for the authenticity of downtown to survive, we need Rochester residents to come and use it on a regular basis."