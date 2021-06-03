Sen. Grassley talks about party unity, 2022 decision in northern Iowa visit

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley returned to his home state this week to meet with citizens. He met with members of the Clear Lake Rotary club Thursday for a Q&A session.

Grassley's visit to north Iowa included two main things he is focusing on right now. The first is keeping prescription drug prices down. The second is increasing transparency in the cattle market.

"The main thing is to get the price of drugs down and don’t have these increases of ten, five and ten percent a couple times a year,” stated Grassley.

He also discussed the possible splitting of the Republican party, something he personally is not concerned about.

"When we have either a Republican president, or we have a Republican candidate for president, we really are split into 50 different parties. So, we got 50 different people approaching the next election in a different way. And from that standpoint, we are not split," stated Grassley.

The senator also touched on national issues including the recent cyberattacks, which he says the government is working on getting ahold of. In addition to that, he talked about vaccine passports.

"I don’ think you’re going to have a federal law making you get vaccinations. You might have to get a vaccination if you want a job or something like that, but it will be a private sector decision not a governmental decision," said Grassley.

As for the big question many are asking, Grassley says he still needs to give some thought to whether he'll run for reelection in 2022. He expects to announce his decision this fall.