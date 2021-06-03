State, federal agents probe police shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State and federal investigators are at the scene of a police shooting in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood.

Authorities were providing few details Thursday evening.

The U.S. Marshals Services says it is aware of the shooting involving members of a task force, but was in the process of gathering information.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms both tweeted that they were responding to help investigate.

Authorities would not immediately confirm whether someone had died or how many officers fired their weapons.

The Minneapolis Police Department said it was not involved in the incident.