Top EU court rejects Hungary challenge to values sanction

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court has dismissed Hungary’s attempt to overturn action aimed at holding the country to account for possible breaches of the bloc’s values. The EU parliament launched a procedure in 2018 to force Hungary’s 26 EU partner nations to sanction Budapest over concerns about its constitutional and electoral systems, the independence of the judiciary, corruption and conflicts of interest. It was adopted by 448 votes to 197, while 48 lawmakers abstained. Hungary argues that had the abstentions been taken into account the vote would not have achieved the required two-thirds majority. But the European Court of Justice said Thursday that “the parliament was right to exclude the taking into account of abstentions.”