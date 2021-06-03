UK halts trials of new tanks that vibrate and can’t go fast

LONDON (AP) — The British military paused trials of its new fleet of tanks after a newspaper reported the vehicles can’t travel safely at more than 20 miles an hour or reverse over obstacles more than 8 inches high. The Ministry of Defense on Thursday confirmed it had paused some training on the Ajax armored vehicles “as a precautionary measure,” after the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported a litany of problems with the tanks, including an inability to fire cannons while moving. The newspaper said excessive vibrations had caused the speed restrictions and that crews were limited to 90 minutes inside the tanks at a time. The ministry says it’s investigating the problems along with the tanks’ American manufacturer.