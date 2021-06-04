Close to record-breaking temperatures this weekend

Hot temperatures will continue this weekend. Highs will warm into the middle and lower 90s Saturday afternoon with heat index values reaching near 93-95° during the afternoon.

We'll be close to record-breaking conditions Saturday with highs around 93° area-wide. Highs on Sunday will be around 90° but will fall well short of record conditions.

Above-average temperatures will continue into next week. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s with heat index values reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Rain chances will be limited through late next week. We'll keep our eye on Thursday into Friday for our best chance of accumulating rainfall.

