ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- One person was shot in Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Rochester, according to Rochester Police.

The victim was taken to a St. Mary's with unknown injuries.

Police responded to a shots fired called around 5:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities say there is no indication that there is any threat to the public.

This is a developing story, stay close to KTTC online and on air as the story as more information becomes available.