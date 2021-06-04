Former Louisville assistant gets plea deal in extortion case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former University of Louisville basketball assistant has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion. He will avoid prison time. Dino Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the Cardinals missed the NCAA tournament. Federal prosecutors say Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team. He pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of interstate communication with intent to extort. That carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison. Gaudio agreed to a plea deal that will include probation and a fine.