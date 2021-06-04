Gov. Walz visits Mayo Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visited Mayo Field in Rochester to hold a briefing for the press, highlighting the state’s ‘Your Shot to Summer’ COVID-19 vaccine incentive campaign. This was just one of several trips he’s made across the state for the campaign.

Walz spoke on the importance of the Northwoods League, more specifically the Honkers, stepping up to be part of the State’s vaccination efforts.

“We just want to make it as easy as possible for them and our shot to summer said you know what if it takes a little more incentive, take something to get out there and enjoy Minnesota summer,” said Walz.

Walz said he was happy to be back in the Med-city. He said coming to the ballpark is just one of the many incentives he has put into place to get the vaccine because the governor wants to bring back the time that we lost due to the pandemic.

“You’re going to see high quality future of baseball, but you’re also going to see, which my kids wanted to go, great entertainment between innings, opportunities. Just a great atmosphere for folks to be at. And now we’re offering and partnering with vaccines to be able to given,” staid Walz.

Governor Walz also took questions from the media involving relevant issues. He acknowledged the nationwide cyberattacks and his concern for Minnesota.

“These are attacks on the most critical things in our lives. We need to be unified around it; we need to put the resources necessary, and we need to make sure that those who do it that there’s an accountability for it,” Walz said.

Walz wants to remind the public to talk to trusted family members and physicians about why they might be hesitant to get vaccinated. And if you have loved ones unsure of the vaccine, to understand why they are feeling that way. According to Governor Walz, that’s how we get back to summer.