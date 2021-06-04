Pakistani Taliban kill 2 policemen overnight in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Taliban gunmen have shot and killed two policemen patrolling a residential area in the capital Islamabad. Thursday night’s attack happened in the Shamas Colony neighborhood. Hours later, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility. According to a police statement, officers have launched search efforts to arrest the killers. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack, and ordered a probe. In a video statement, he said Friday such attacks were increasing and efforts were underway to make Islamabad a “safe zone.”