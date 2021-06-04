House Dems unveil $547B infrastructure bill amid Biden talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are weighing in on the infrastructure negotiations between President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans. They’re proposing about $547 billion over five years devoted to roads, public transit systems and rail programs. The proposal from the Democratic chairman of the House Transportation committee doesn’t address how to pay for the improvements. President Joe Biden is negotiating with Senate Republicans over how to pay for his infrastructure bill. He is expected Friday to hold more talks with the lead Senate Republican negotiator, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia. Earlier this week Biden offered tax concessions aimed at reaching a bipartisan compromise.