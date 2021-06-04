NC deputy involved in fatal shooting of Black man resigns

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who was involved in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, is resigning. The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday that Aaron Lewellyn is using accrued leave time before officially resigning June 30. The statement provides no reason for his departure. He was one of three deputies placed on extended leave following the April 21 shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. The deputies were serving drug-related warrants. A prosecutor said the shooting was justified because Brown struck a deputy with his car and nearly ran him over. The sheriff announced last month that the deputies would keep their jobs but would be disciplined and retrained.