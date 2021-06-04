NRA drops countersuit, will fight New York AG in state court

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Rifle Association has dropped a lawsuit that had accused New York’s attorney general of suing the gun rights group last year out of political hostility. NRA lawyers filed court papers Friday saying they were voluntarily dismissing the lawsuit against Attorney General Letitia James. In a statement, the organization said they will challenge her through counterclaims in New York state court instead. James sued the NRA in August 2020, seeking to put it out of business over allegations executives diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable spending.