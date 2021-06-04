Olmsted County Sheriff Deputy helps deliver baby

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) — It’s something that doesn’t happen every day for law enforcement: the chance to see the fruits of their labor.

Last week, Olmsted County Deputy Luke Leichtnam was called to a residence in the early morning hours, to help deliver a baby. Mama, Rachel Mandabach, was ready to push and wasn’t going to make it to the hospital.

Luckily, Deputy Leichtnam was only about two miles away, and after five minutes of pushing, healthy baby girl Penelope Quinn was born. Rachel and dad, Nicholas Mandabach, with baby Penelope reunited with Leichtnam Wednesday.

“I was just totally relieved,” Leichtnam said. “It couldn’t have played out better with the situation we had.”

“I’m so grateful for what he did and how calm he actually was,” Rachel said. “I didn’t see a lot of it, but I’m grateful. He helped bring in a beautiful little girl into this world. I couldn’t be more proud of our law enforcement.”

Deputy Leichtnam was asked to sign Penelope’s birth certificate as the ‘Attending Care Provider’.

