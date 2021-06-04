Tennis player released from custody in match-fixing case

PARIS (AP) — Judicial officials have told The Associated Press that the Russian tennis player arrested on suspicion of match-fixing at last year’s French Open has been released from police custody. Yana Sizikova was arrested Thursday in Paris after competing in a French Open doubles match. The Paris prosecutor’s office says she was not formally charged after questioning but remains under investigation. Sizikova denies the allegations. Her lawyer Frederic Belot says his 26-year-old client wants to file a complaint for defamation. The prosecutor’s office says the probe centers on suspicions about one match at Roland Garros last year. Sizikova is ranked 101st in doubles and 765th in singles.