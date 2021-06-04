Judge says he’ll appoint ex-judge in review of Giuliani raid

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge says he plans to appoint a former federal judge to oversee a review of materials seized in raids on Rudolph Giuliani’s home and office. Federal Judge J. Paul Oetken announced Friday that he’ll appoint Barbara Jones unless she concludes she has a conflict because she has worked at Giuliani’s former firm or any other reason. If not, she’ll be made a “special master” to protect privilege in a review of materials seized in the late-April raids on ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney. Prosecutors are examining Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures and whether he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.