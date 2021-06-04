Rights group urges abolition of restrictive NGO law in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — A leading rights group is urging Libya’s transitional authorities to revoke or amend legislation that imposes sweeping restrictions on civil society. Human Rights Watch issued a statement condemning a 2019 decree that includes “burdensome registration requirements and stringent regulations on funding” of non-governmental organizations in the North African country, which is holding general elections in December. A Libyan government spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment. Hanan Salah, Libya director at HRW says that the decree “unjustifiably restricts and muzzles civic organizations working in Libya and is particularly worrisome in view of the need for a robust civil society ahead of planned elections in December.”