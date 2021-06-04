Salvation Army celebrating National Donut Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Salvation Army is celebrating its National Donut Day Friday.

The first National Donut Day was celebrated in 1938 Chicago to honor the Donut Lassies who were Salvation Army women that served soldiers fighting overseas with medical care, home cooked food and other help.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, people can get a free donut with a coffee purchase Sweet House Bakery across from Saint Mary's Hospital on 2nd Street SW.

Sweet House Bakery opened nearly a year ago and has had sweet success ever since, despite the pandemic.

The Salvation Army will also be at Soldiers Memorial Field from 7 a.m. until 9 am. Friday giving out free donuts to veterans.

The coupon for the free donut can be downloaded on the Salvation Army Rochester website.