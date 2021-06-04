Slovenia, Italy to jointly patrol common border for migrants

Slovenia, Italy to jointly patrol common border for migrantsNew
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia and Italy say they will soon start joint police patrols along their common border, which is on a route used by migrants trying to reach Western Europe. Slovenia’s STA news agency says the announcement was made at a meeting Friday in Slovenia by the neighboring countries’ interior ministers. It was not immediately clear where the patrols will be deployed or how many officers will take part. Migrants enter Slovenia from Croatia and then seek to enter Italy.