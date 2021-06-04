South Korea’s air force chief resigns over woman’s death

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s air force chief has stepped down in the face of public anger over the death of a female master sergeant whose family says she killed herself after being sexually abused by a male colleague. President Moon Jae-in’s office said he accepted the resignation of air force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Seong-yong, who earlier issued a statement to reporters saying he acknowledges “heavy responsibility” over the woman’s death. Lee’s resignation came a day after the Defense Ministry said an air force master sergeant had been arrested on suspicion that he had molested the woman inside a car in March while returning to their base after a dinner meeting.