State orders unregistered facility to halt cremations

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — State licensing officials have ordered a southeastern Michigan company to stop performing cremations after the state received an anonymous complaint of improperly stored bodies, heavy smoke and leaking bodily fluids on the premises. Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says a cease and desist order was issued Friday against Tri-County Cremation Services in Ypsilanti and its listed owners. The company is accused of operating a crematory without a registration under the Cemetery Regulation Act. The licensing agency and Michigan’s attorney general’s office are attempting to identify bodies awaiting cremation at the Ypsilanti facility.