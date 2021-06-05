2 San Diego police officers among 3 killed in head-on crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two San Diego police officers were among three people killed Friday after their car was struck by a driver going the wrong way on an interstate highway. Authorities say two detectives, Ryan Park and his wife, Jamie Huntley-Park, were killed when their sedan was hit at high speed by a Honda Civic on Interstate 5 near the U.S.-Mexico border. The woman driving the Civic also died. Her car burst into flames after the crash. Police Chief David Nisleit calls the detectives who died “beloved, dedicated and decorated public servants.”