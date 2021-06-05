Law enforcement launch tip line to find missing Iowa boy

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement have set up a tip line to help find a boy who vanished from a rural Iowa trailer park days before his 11th birthday. The Des Moines Register on Friday reported the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are hoping the digital tip line will help in the search for Xavior Harrelson. Harrelson went missing May 27. Detectives are considering several possibilities in the disappearance of Harrelson, including that he was abducted, that he suffered an accident or that he ran away. The website is fbi.gov/findxavior.